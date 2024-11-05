Hyderabad: Man booked for threatening to leak wife’s private photos

Hyderabad: A woman who recently returned from the UK filed a complaint at the Film Nagar police station, alleging that her husband had blackmailed her by threatening to leak their private photos. She also accused him of extorting money from her and forcing her into marriage.

According to reports, the woman explained that she met the accused through a social media platform. After becoming friends, they began meeting frequently and eventually fell in love. The accused promised her that they would marry each other.

However, over time, the man reportedly started asking for money. At one point, she gave him jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh, which he claimed would be used for a gold loan. When she later tried to distance herself, he allegedly began blackmailing her, threatening to post private photos online and damage her reputation.

Under pressure, the woman was coerced into a secret marriage at an Arya Samaj temple. She eventually moved to the UK, where he obtained a dependent visa. However, once in the UK, the accused allegedly subjected her to both physical and mental abuse.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.