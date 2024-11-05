Woman duped of Rs 9 lakh in part-time job scam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old private employee was cheated of Rs 9 lakh after being lured by a WhatsApp message from unknown individuals offering part-time jobs in Hyderabad.

According to reports, the woman, seeking extra income, received a message offering a part-time job in Hyderabad that involved YouTube. The message led her to subscribe to a YouTube channel named @priyankatiwarivlogs and take screenshots as proof of subscription. She was then instructed to install Telegram and join a specific channel.

Once she followed these steps, she was asked to trade through a link to a website called ‘digitvisionan.top.’ To begin trading, she was told to make an initial investment, with assurances that the process was safe and that she could withdraw her earnings at any time.

As she continued to invest, her balance on the platform reached Rs 8,99,070.

However, when she attempted to withdraw her funds, the withdrawal button malfunctioned. The scammers promised to send her a withdrawal code, but it never arrived.

Realizing she had been scammed under the pretext of offering part-time, the woman approached the Hyderabad cyber crime wing and filed a complaint.

The police have since registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Beware of fake online part-time jobs scams

Exercise caution when offered online part-time jobs or investment schemes that promise quick, high returns through simple tasks like ‘click, rate, and earn.’ Always verify the authenticity of such offers before sharing any personal or financial information.

Scammers often approach victims via social media platforms such as Telegram, WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook, promoting fake investment apps and websites. These schemes are fraudulent and are not endorsed by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India).

Fraudsters use deceptive tactics to lure victims, promising lucrative returns and showing fake profit screenshots. To build trust, they may even deposit a small amount into the victim’s account.

If you believe you have fallen victim to cybercrime, report it immediately. Call 1930 or file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal: cybercrime.gov.in. You can also reach out via WhatsApp at 8712665171 for assistance.