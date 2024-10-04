Hyderabad girl duped of Rs 2L after being offered part time job

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old girl from Hyderabad lost Rs 2 lakh to cyber fraudsters who initially lured her with the promise of a part-time job.

It all began when she received a message on social media offering her an online rating task.

After joining an online group for daily review rating tasks, she was asked to make a small investment with the promise of high returns.

To build trust, the fraudsters even paid her some money initially.

Later, they sent her a link to create a Bitcoin (BTC) account, promising more profits, and asked her to pay Rs 2 lakh.

After she made the payment, they asked her to make another payment, promising to double the amount.

Sensing that something was wrong, the Hyderabad girl refused to pay. The fraudsters then told her she could only get a refund of the Rs 2 lakh if she made another payment.

Also Read Azharuddin seeks time to appear before ED in Hyderabad; fresh summons issued

Realizing she had been scammed after offering a part time job, the Hyderabad girl sought help from the police and lodged a complaint.