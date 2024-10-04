Azharuddin seeks time to appear before ED in Hyderabad; fresh summons issued

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin, who was asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad on Thursday, has sought more time from the agency.

The former cricketer was summoned by the agency in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Azharuddin summoned to appear before ED in Hyderabad on Oct 8

Following this development, the agency has issued fresh summons for October 8 to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the HCA. The ED conducted searches in connection with these irregularities in November last year.

The ED had also raided the premises of former office bearers of the HCA, including ex-vice president and Indian cricketer Shivlal Yadav, Congress MLA and ex-president Gaddam Vinod, and former HCA secretary Arshad Ayub, as well as the office of S S Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and the residential premises of its MD, Satyanarayana.

Former cricketer denies allegations

After the state police registered a case last year, Azharuddin had claimed that the allegations against him were “false” and “motivated,” calling it “just a stunt” by his rivals to damage his reputation.

Also Read Flight fares from Hyderabad airport spike due to Iran-Israel conflict

The money laundering case stems from three FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for the alleged misappropriation of HCA funds, amounting to Rs 20 crore.

On the political front, Azharuddin, a Padma Shri and Arjuna Award recipient, began his political career with a win from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and is currently serving as the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).