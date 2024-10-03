Flight fares from Hyderabad airport spike due to Iran-Israel conflict

Hyderabad: Amid rising tensions in the Middle East due to the conflict between Iran and Israel, flight fares from Hyderabad Airport to the United States and Canada via London have spiked.

Fares from Hyderabad to various US cities via Heathrow have surged by around 50 percent.

Flight fares from Hyderabad airport to US cross one lakh

As flights are avoiding Middle Eastern countries while flying to US cities from Hyderabad via London, fares have shot beyond the Rs 1.5 lakh mark.

Typically, flight fares range between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

Flights from Hyderabad Airport to the US and Canada usually transit through Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, or London. The fares of flights to the US via the Middle East remain unchanged at Rs 75,000–80,000.

Iran will respond if provoked, says President

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran does not seek war but will respond if Israel acts against the country.

Pezeshkian made these remarks on Wednesday following his meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his official two-day visit, which aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

On the other hand, Israel launched an airstrike early Thursday morning targeting the Health Authority Center affiliated with Hezbollah in the al-Bachoura area, central Beirut.

The airstrike caused significant damage to nearby houses and parked vehicles. Ambulances and civil defense teams rushed to the area for rescue operations.