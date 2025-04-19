Man booked for illegal nala connection in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly acquiring a nala connection illegally from the freshwater pipeline supplied by the Hyderabad Water Board.

The accused has been identified as Nagendra Babu, the project in-charge.

The illegal connection was uncovered during an inspection by Water Board vigilance officers at a construction site under the NIMS expansion project in the Banjara Hills area. The site, located within the Water Board’s O&M Division-6 jurisdiction, was found to have tapped into the freshwater pipeline without the necessary authorisation.

As a result of this discovery, vigilance officials have filed a criminal case against the accused, citing violations under sections 326(A) of BNS 303(2) and the PDPP Act.

The inspection was conducted as part of the Water Board’s ongoing motor-free tap drive.

