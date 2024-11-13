Man calls CM Eknath Shinde traitor; joins Shiv Sena (UBT) later

With just a week left before Maharashtra goes to polls, a man obstructed chief minister Eknath Shinde’s convoy and called him gaddar (traitor) for splitting the Shiv Sena and siding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for power.

The incident occurred in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area, outside Congress candidate and former minister Naseem Khan’s office. Shinde was campaigning in Chandivali for MLA Dilip Lande.

In the video, a young man, Santosh Katke, disrupted Shinde’s convoy by waving black flags and calling the Maharashtra CM a traitor.

A visibly angry Shinde got out of his car and went straight to the office, questioning those present about their behaviour. “Yeh aisa sikhathe kya aap log (Is this what you are taught),” he is heard saying in the video while rushing to the office.

Katke was detained and handed over to the police, who let him go after a while, an official said. Later while interacting with reporters, Katke said his pent up anger exploded on seeing Shinde, prompting him to utter those words. “I am a staunch Sena supporter and felt compelled to protest,” he told media persons.

Meanwhile, Santosh Katke and his father joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) at Matoshree on Wednesday. November 13. The father-son duo were felicitated by Uddhav Thackeray.

In May this year, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi’s ‘Mera Baap Gaddar Hai’ remark targeting Shinde and his MP son Shrikant ignited a row.

“Who are you Eknath Shinde? What are you? You are nothing but a ‘gaddar’ (traitor),” Chaturvedi had said, referring to the split in the undivided Shiv Sena in June 2022.

The rebellion in June 2022 led by Eknath Shinde culminated in the collapse of the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, comprising the united Sena and NCP and the Congress.

(With PTI inputs)