Man calls Mumbai police, claims terrorists may attack PM Modi’s aircraft

PM Modi is currently on a visit to France from where he will go to the US.

Mumbai: A man has called the Mumbai Police control room and claimed terrorists may attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft during his visit abroad, an official said on Wednesday.

The call was received on Tuesday following which the police also informed other agencies and started an investigation into the matter, he said.

The caller claimed that terrorists may attack PM Modi’s aircraft during his visit abroad, the official said.

The control room received multiple calls from the same number regarding different threats, he said without elaborating further.

The caller is suspected to be mentally unstable. The police are on alert and investigating the matter, the official said.

