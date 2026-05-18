Man caught attempting to sell endangered Red Sand Boa in Warangal

Hyderabad: One person was apprehended for allegedly attempting to sell a live Indian Red Sand Boa snakes in Telangana’s Warangal on Sunday.

The arrest was made in an undercover operation jointly carried out by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Hyderabad Zoo officials.

One person was apprehended for allegedly attempting to sell a live Indian Red Sand Boa snakes in Telangana's Warangal on Sunday.



The arrest was made in an undercover operation jointly carried out by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Hyderabad Zoo officials.



The Indian… pic.twitter.com/eVt5i2R459 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 18, 2026

The accused was moving in a suspicious way, carrying the endangered snakes in a bag. The Indian Red Sand Boa, a reptile species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, is prohibited from being traded or possessed.

The reptiles were handed over to the Forest Range Officer, Warangal Range.

Indian Red Sand Boa is a non-venomous snake that is variable in colour and appears as reddish-brown, speckled-grey or yellow to black. It is also called Red Sand Boa Eryx johnii.