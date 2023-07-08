Man caught wearing burqa to get free bus ride in Karnataka

Locals got suspicious of him when he was sitting on a bus-stop bench. He was later handed over to police

The man was identifed as Veerabhadraiah. (Photo;Youtube screengrab)

A burqa-clad man, who had disguised himself as a woman to get a free bus ride under Shakti Yojana, was nabbed by locals in Karnataka’s Dharwad district. The state government recently launched a scheme to provide free bus travel for women and transgender persons.

Veerabhadraiah, a native of Godageri village in Vijayapura district, was sitting alone on a bench at the bus stop when onlookers got suspicious of him. When he was caught, he claimed that he wore the burqa to disguise himself and get a free bus ride under the scheme.

The locals informed the police, who arrived at the bus stand. Police found that the man was also carrying a photocopy of a woman’s Aadhar card, to prove domicile as the free bus scheme is only for Karnataka domicile.

The Congress-led government in Karnataka recently launched ‘Shakti’ scheme under which women can avail free travel in state-run buses. There are some reservations, including 50 percent seats for men and the scheme is only for the domicile of Karnataka.

