Madhya Pradesh: Youth beaten up in Gwalior, forced to lick sole

The incident occurred in Dabra locality and the victim youth belongs to a minority community.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 8th July 2023 1:18 pm IST
Bhopal: In yet another inhumane act in Madhya Pradesh, a youth was beaten up in the Gwalior district and forced to lick the sole of a person’s foot.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, two persons can also be heard hurling abuses at the youth inside a moving vehicle.

According to information, the accused had asked the youth to meet them near the Gwalior collector’s office to resolve an old dispute.

Upon reaching there, the youth was asked to sit inside the vehicle after which they drove towards Dabra.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the local police have arrested the two persons seen beating and abusing the victim.

“Two persons, who are seen abusing and beating up a man in a moving vehicle were arrested. They will be punished as per the law,” Mishra said on Saturday.

Tags
