Man cheats ATM customer of Rs 10,000 in Hyderabad, arrested

The accused, Abdallah Obaid Bin Abdat Al Katheri, approached Naveen and requested Rs 10,000 in cash, promising to transfer the money online.

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Mirrchowk police with the accused
Mirrchowk police with the accused

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Mirchowk Police on Thursday, September 10, for allegedly cheating a customer at an ATM center.

On September 5, Kanduri Naveen had come to an ATM in Chatta Bazar locality to deposit Rs 20,000, said police.

The accused, Abdallah Obaid Bin Abdat Al Katheri, approached Naveen and requested Rs 10,000 in cash, promising to transfer the money online. He agreed and showed his QR code to Abdallah, and the latter showed his phone to “confirm that the transfer was completed.”

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Naveen realised he was cheated when he discovered the money was not deposited into his account.

Based on his complaint, the Mirchowk Police registered a case of cheating under Section 318(4) of the BNS. Investigations found that Abdallah is a habitual offender, involved in six cases of theft and cheating under Moghalpura Police Station, Chandrayangutta, Sultanbazar and Kanchanbagh.

On Thursday, police arrested him at Purani Haveli. Police recovered Rs 40,000 and a mobile phone from him. According to the police, Abdallah duped another man outside an ATM at Koti and asked him to transfer Rs 6,000 in the same manner. The Mirchowk Police arrested Abdallah from Purani Haveli on Thursday.

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