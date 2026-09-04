Man arrested for stealing laptops from study halls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested by Narayanguda Police on Thursday, September 3, for allegedly stealing laptops from study halls to sell their parts.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Narayanguda Detective Sub-Inspector Ch Nagaraju said the accused, 29-year-old Sangishetty Vineeth, would enter study halls posing as a student and steal laptops left unattended during breaks.

Vineeth managed to steal 19 laptops, worth Rs 7.6 lakh,in the span of one month. Within the Narayanguda limits, he targeted study halls near Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology (KMIT) College and the Telugu Academy area.

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He would then sell these laptops to 29-year-old Vemunuri Srinivas, who runs a laptop repair business. All 19 laptops were recovered by the police and handed over to the court.

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The police acted on a complaint by V Suresh. Suresh said that on August 16, he had been studying at the Bright Minds Study Hall and had left his cabin at around 7 pm for dinner. When he returned an hour later, his laptop was missing.

Police nabbed the accused on Thursday near Parsigutta. They are involved in 16 cases across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Commissionerates, police said.