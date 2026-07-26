Man chooses rice business over TCS job, earns Rs 25 L yearly

Hyderabad: Getting a job at the Tata Consultancy Services is a dream for many, however, this man chose the rice business over the corporate firm and is now making Rs 25 lakh annually.

Ankit Pandey, an X user, took to the social media platform and said that his friend was selected by TCS. “He rejected the job, and everyone said he was making the biggest mistake. Today he earns Rs 25 lakh annually.”

According to Pandey, the businessman purchases rice directly from farmers, gets it cleaned and packaged under his own brand, and supplies it to nearly 200 retail shops. By excluding middlemen and building a fixed retail network, he has created a profitable and sustainable business.

How the business works

Explaining how the business works, Pamdey said that his friend purchases rice from farmers at Rs 35 per kg, the packaging adds Rs 3 per kilogram, while transportation costs another Rs 2, taking the total cost to Rs 40 per kilogram.

The packaged rice is sold to retailers for Rs 50 per kilogram. Retailers sell it to customers for around Rs 55–57 per kilogram, resulting in a profit of Rs 10 on each kilogram of rice.

My friend got a placement at TCS.



He rejected it.



Everyone said he was making the biggest mistake of his life.



Today, he earns around ₹25 lakh a year selling rice.



He buys rice directly from farmers across multiple villages and states, cleans it, packs it under his own… pic.twitter.com/93Ih45YckG — Ankit Pandey (@iamankitpande) July 24, 2026

Pandey claimed the business now supplies around 200 quintals, or 20,000 kilograms, of rice every month to its retail partners.

Social media reacts

While people doubted the revenue from the business, most X users lauded the man for taking the risk to launch and sustain the business. One user said, “Bro, life works on a very simple rule: bigger the risk, bigger the profit. At a time, he took the biggest risk of his life and did not have time to take returns.” Another commented, “Degree or not, owning your distribution and building a real economy supply chain will beat a standard corporate salary every single time.”

A third user said, “Its all about taking risk and moving ahead with your ultimate purpose of life; those who dare will achieve it.” A fourth added, “This looks very simple but it is not that much. In own business we need to be more responsible. Making profit from business is much tougher than getting a salary from TCS.”