Man collecting donations for mosque assaulted in Noida

Noida: A man collecting donations for a mosque was allegedly beaten up by a drunk man in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Tuesday, police said.

While a crowd gathered at the incident spot in Salarpur village, under Sector 39 police station limits, around 12.20 pm, the local police and senior officials of Noida also reached the spot to defuse the tension, they said.

Abdul Aziz from Bihar’s Kishanganj was beaten up by a local resident named Neeraj Bhatti at his village in Noida, police said.

DCP (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra said, “A 35-year-old man, who had come to Salarpur from Bihar to collect donations, was assaulted by a 45-year-old local resident in the afternoon. The accused also made objectionable remarks towards the victim.”

“On the basis of a complaint from the victim, the accused has been taken into custody and an FIR being lodged in the case. Further inquiry into the case is underway,” Mishra added.

According to officials, the accused, who was inebriated at the time of the incident, held the complainant by his beard and seeing this, several locals gathered at the spot and intervened, while some alerted the police.

DCP Mishra, Additional DCP Manish Mishra, ACP-1 Praveen Singh, among other officers, reached the spot to bring the matter under control and disperse the crowd, even as some video clips of the incident made their way to social media.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, police said.