Man covers head with ‘kadai’ to dodge Bengaluru traffic challan

Bengaluru: Helmets on Indian roads are seldom seen. Some think it’s unnecessary, some say the weight is too much! But life is equally important, too. So what do you do to reach a middle ground? Well, Roopena Agrahara found one – a kadai!

This Bengaluru man rode his bike with a kadai (frying pan) over his head instead of a helmet, amusing city commuters and traffic officials.

A video of Agrahara in a yellow T-shirt, riding as a pillion, has surfaced on social media platforms. He says the frying pan will “save” him from an AI camera or the traffic cops, and avoid a traffic challan.

Kadai turns into protection gear in Bengaluru: Man covers head with frying pan instead of helmet to avoid traffic challan. pic.twitter.com/ehKutNTCEm — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 3, 2025

Well, sir is in trouble. The Madiwala traffic police inspector confirmed to Siasat.com that the registered vehicle number and the address have been traced. “A notice will be issued against the violators; they will be called up to the police station, and subsequently action will be taken,” he said.

Peak Bengaluru moment: netizens react

A user wrote, “Only in Bengaluru can traffic get so wild that cookware turns into protective gear. The man really said, “safety first, breakfast later.” Imagine the cops trying not to laugh while writing that challan, it’s peak Indian innovation on a budget.”

Another quirky remarked, “When life gives you a Challan, get a Kadai.”

“His wife must be searching something in kitchen!,” said another user.

Meanwhile, a Karnataka-based page Karnataka Portfolio urged people to choose helmet instead of jugaad (frugal innovation) “Helmets aren’t optional fashion accessories or props for viral reels they’re lifesavers. So, to every creative soul out there: skip the jugaad, wear a helmet.”