Man cuts off father’s tongue in Medak over Rythu Bharosa money

The victim, village farmer Banoth Keerya, received Rs 6,000 from the scheme for his land.

Man cuts off father’s tongue in Medak over Rythu Bharosa dispute
Hyderabad: A man allegedly cut off his father’s tongue in Medak district during a domestic dispute over the money the family received from the statewide Rythu Bharosa scheme. The altercation took place in a village in Aurangabad Tanda.

The victim, village farmer Banoth Keerya, received Rs 6,000 from the scheme for his land. Keerya’s son and assailant, 28-year-old Santosh, demanded that he be given the total of the insurance money.

Keerya, ill prior to the incident, had used a sum of Rs 2,000 to pay medical bills. Outraged by this, Santosh continued to demand the full amount and, in a violent outburst, cut off his father’s tongue using an axe.

He was rushed to the Medak Government Hospital in a critical condition. His wife has since filed a police complaint against Santosh. Keerya continues to undergo medical treatment.

