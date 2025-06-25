Man cuts off father’s tongue in Medak over Rythu Bharosa money

Hyderabad: A man allegedly cut off his father’s tongue in Medak district during a domestic dispute over the money the family received from the statewide Rythu Bharosa scheme. The altercation took place in a village in Aurangabad Tanda.
The victim, village farmer Banoth Keerya, received Rs 6,000 from the scheme for his land. Keerya’s son and assailant, 28-year-old Santosh, demanded that he be given the total of the insurance money.
Keerya, ill prior to the incident, had used a sum of Rs 2,000 to pay medical bills. Outraged by this, Santosh continued to demand the full amount and, in a violent outburst, cut off his father’s tongue using an axe.
He was rushed to the Medak Government Hospital in a critical condition. His wife has since filed a police complaint against Santosh. Keerya continues to undergo medical treatment.