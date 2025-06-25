Hyderabad teen, boyfriend held for murdering mother for objecting to relationship

Hyderabad: Jeedimetla police apprehended one teenage girl and two teenage boys in connection with the murder of the girl’s mother on June 23, for objecting to the relationship.

39-year-old Satla Anjali, a resident of LB Nagar, was killed in a premeditated murder plotted by her 16-year-old daughter, along with her 19-year-old DJ boyfriend Pagilla Shiva Kumar, and his 18-year-old brother, who is being considered a minor in the case.

The murder was a result of the mother reprimanding her daughter over her relationship with Shiva.

On the day of the killing, the elder daughter sent out her sister and called the brothers into the house.

“After reaching home, Shiva and his brother, along with the girl, overpowered the victim, strangled her with a nylon rope and a scarf, and killed her,” said Jeedimetla DCP.

Also Read Caught on CCTV: Speeding Bolero kills woman in Hyderabad

Upon her sister’s return, the elder daughter threatened her against complaining about the killing. However, the child alerted her aunt, who informed the police.

The case was filed on June 23 with Jeedimetla police by Thangellapally Shobha, Anjali’s sister and a resident of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The minors will likely be held in juvenile custody.

The trio were arrested the following day.