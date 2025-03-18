Man deboarded at Hyderabad airport for tampering with flight exit

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old passenger was offloaded from a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight at Hyderabad airport on Sunday, March 16 for attempting to remove the emergency exit door panel cover out of curiosity.

The accused has been identified as Saurab Kumar from Bihar.

According to reports, Kumar, a Business Management student at a reputed institute in the city, was booked by Hyderabad airport police for endangering human life and causing a public nuisance at the Hyderabad airport.

Upon questioning, he admitted his actions were driven by curiosity. The crew alerted the Pilot in Command, who declared him unruly before offloading him.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Also Read Women arrested at Hyderabad airport for smuggling 10 iPhone 16 Pro Max from UAE

Earlier, five women were arrested at Hyderabad airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle 10 iPhone 16 Pro Max devices from the UAE into the city.

According to RGI police, the women who are residents of Hyderabad had flown in from Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Upon their arrival at Hyderabad airport, they reportedly tried to bypass baggage screening in an attempt to smuggle iPhone devices.

Acting on suspicion, Hyderabadairport police inspected their luggage and discovered 10 gold-colored iPhone 16 Pro Max. Investigations revealed that the women had purchased the phones at a discounted price in Dubai with the intention of reselling them at a higher rate in Hyderabad.

The smuggled property has been seized as part of the investigation.

In a similar incident, a passenger who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad was caught with a fake passport. The passenger was identified as Shankar, a construction worker and a native of Nirmal district in Telangana. Six years ago, Shankar had travelled to the gulf for work. Shankar reportedly created a fake Indian passport.

However, at the immigration counter, officials who verified the documents found them to be fake and immediately alerted the Central Industrial Security Force police, who arrested him.