Man detained from Medchal in Telangana for alleged Pakistan link

The Telangana police here detained a man identified as Jayid Khan from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in Medchal over alleged links with an ISI-backed network in Pakistan.

Jayid Khan, who worked at a hotel in Medchal, was reportedly in contact with anti-national elements through Instagram and allegedly tried to procure weapons.

According to reports, Khan was working at Mubarak Hotel in Medchal.

He was interested in joining a team supported by Pakistan’s ISI and attempted to establish contact with them through his Instagram handle. The police arrested him at the Mubarak Hotel.

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Police recovered two fake pistols and seized his mobile phone for examination of chats, calls, and social media activity.

Further investigation is underway to probe possible wider connections.