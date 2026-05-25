Man detained from Medchal in Telangana for alleged Pakistan link

Police recovered two fake pistols and seized his mobile phone for examination of chats, calls, and social media activity.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 8:03 am IST|   Updated: 25th May 2026 9:41 am IST
Medchal police with the accused Jayid Khan
Medchal police with the accused Jayid Khan

The Telangana police here detained a man identified as Jayid Khan from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in Medchal over alleged links with an ISI-backed network in Pakistan.

Jayid Khan, who worked at a hotel in Medchal, was reportedly in contact with anti-national elements through Instagram and allegedly tried to procure weapons.

According to reports, Khan was working at Mubarak Hotel in Medchal.

Subhan Bakery

He was interested in joining a team supported by Pakistan’s ISI and attempted to establish contact with them through his Instagram handle. The police arrested him at the Mubarak Hotel.

Police recovered two fake pistols and seized his mobile phone for examination of chats, calls, and social media activity.

Further investigation is underway to probe possible wider connections.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 8:03 am IST|   Updated: 25th May 2026 9:41 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button