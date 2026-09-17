Man dies after being hit by Vande Bharat train in Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was killed after being hit by the Secunderabad–Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in Ghatkesar on Thursday, September 17.

The incident occurred around 6:10 am when Vande Bharat Express, which left the Secunderabad station and was heading towards Tirupati, hit the biker near Aushapur. At the time of the accident, the man was moving along the railway tracks on his bike.

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The train hit him from behind, dragging him for some distance before he was flung aside. After being alerted by the Deputy Station Superintendent, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the spot and shifted body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

The GRP registeresd a case and initiated an investigation. Siasat.com contacted the GRP multiple times but there was no response.