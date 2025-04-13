Man dies in road accident at Balanagar while evading police check

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old man died in a tragic road accident in Balanagar on Sunday, April 13, allegedly after being chased by traffic police.

The victim has been identified as Bosubabu.

According to reports, the victim was riding his motorbike when traffic police attempted to stop him to issue a challan. Eyewitnesses claim that in an attempt to evade the inspection, Bosubabu lost control of his bike, skidded, and fell on the road. Tragically, an oncoming RTC bus ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Also Read Three women killed in hit-and-run accident in Andhra Pradesh

The accident caused a massive traffic jam along the busy Jeedimetla–Bala Nagar route, leaving numerous vehicles stranded. Police were deployed to control the situation, disperse the crowd, and clear the congestion.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.