Man dies in road accident at Balanagar while evading police check

The victim has been identified as Bosubabu.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 13th April 2025 5:34 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 34-year-old man died in a tragic road accident in Balanagar on Sunday, April 13, allegedly after being chased by traffic police.

According to reports, the victim was riding his motorbike when traffic police attempted to stop him to issue a challan. Eyewitnesses claim that in an attempt to evade the inspection, Bosubabu lost control of his bike, skidded, and fell on the road. Tragically, an oncoming RTC bus ran over him, killing him on the spot.

The accident caused a massive traffic jam along the busy Jeedimetla–Bala Nagar route, leaving numerous vehicles stranded. Police were deployed to control the situation, disperse the crowd, and clear the congestion.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

