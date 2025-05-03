Man dies after falling between train, platform in Secunderabad

Kumar was dragged for some distance by the express train before the alert passengers, RPF and railway officials halted the train and took up rescue measures.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd May 2025 11:26 am IST
An image of a train heading to its destination
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A passenger died after slipping between the train and railway track while trying to board at the Secunderabad station on Friday, May 2.

The incident occurred when the passenger identified as 30-year-old Pavan Kumar, native of Jharkhand, was waiting to board the Danapur Express on platform number 8. In an attempt to board the train, he slipped and fell in the gap between the platform and the train.

Kumar was dragged for some distance by the express train before the alert passengers, RPF and railway officials halted the train and took up rescue measures.

MS Creative School
Also Read
New airport site identified in Telangana’s Peddapalli

The passenger was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The Secunderabad Government Railway Police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd May 2025 11:26 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button