Man dies after falling between train, platform in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A passenger died after slipping between the train and railway track while trying to board at the Secunderabad station on Friday, May 2.

The incident occurred when the passenger identified as 30-year-old Pavan Kumar, native of Jharkhand, was waiting to board the Danapur Express on platform number 8. In an attempt to board the train, he slipped and fell in the gap between the platform and the train.

Kumar was dragged for some distance by the express train before the alert passengers, RPF and railway officials halted the train and took up rescue measures.

The passenger was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The Secunderabad Government Railway Police registered a case and initiated an investigation.