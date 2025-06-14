Man dies by suicide at Telangana hospital after newborn’s death

Hyderabad: A man allegedly died by suicide at a government hospital in Nirmal district after learning about the death of his newborn baby.

The deceased has been identified as Panuganti Sailu, a resident of Mahammada Bad village in Jukkal mandal.

According to reports, Sailu had brought his wife to the district hospital for delivery. The couple, recently married, were expecting their first child and were reportedly excited to welcome a baby boy.

Soon after the delivery, doctors informed Sailu that the baby had died due to illness. Devastated by the loss, Sailu allegedly hanged himself in the hospital premises.

The incident occurred just hours after the delivery, while his wife was still recovering inside the hospital ward. Hospital staff and family members who found him immediately informed the police.

Following a complaint, police reached the spot, shifted the body for postmortem, and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, a suicide prevention helpline, at 040–66202000.)