Man dies by suicide in Hyderabad due to depression

Hyderabad: A man died by suicide in Hyderabad’s SR Nagar on Sunday, November 30. He was depressed over personal issues.

The man identified as Rajashekhar was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a private lodge. He was a native of Mahabubnagar district. Speaking to Siasat.com, SR Nagar police said, “Rajashekhar was depressed since he had no family and took the extreme step.”

A case of suspicious death was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS).

Previous incident

In a similar incident in May 2025, a 32-year-old man died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Shamshabad after failing find a marriage alliance. The deceased was identified as P Praveen Goud was a resident of Peddatupra village in Shamshabad and worked at a private company.

For several months, his family had been actively searching for a bride but faced repeated setbacks in finalizing a match. Unable to cope with the continuous disappointments, Praveen reportedly fell into severe depression.