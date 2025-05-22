Hyderabad man ends life after failing to secure marriage alliance

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old man died by suicide in Hyderabad after struggling to find a suitable marriage alliance.

The deceased who is identified as P Praveen Goud was a resident of Peddatupra village in Shamshabad and worked at a private company.

Hyderabad man faced setbacks in securing marriage alliance

For several months, his family had been actively searching for a bride but faced repeated setbacks in finalizing a match.

Unable to cope with the continuous disappointments, Praveen reportedly fell into severe depression.

Also Read Fatal road accident in Hyderabad claims three lives

Suicide by hanging

Later, he ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.

The heartbreaking incident sheds light on the societal pressures surrounding marriage in Hyderabad and the emotional distress that can arise when expectations remain unfulfilled.