Man dies by suicide in Hyderabad’s Jalpally due to harassment

Hyderabad: A man died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Jalpally after allegedly being harassed by a financier over loan repayment on August 31; his body was found on Thursday, September 3.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Rashed Razvi, a resident of Misrigunj. According to his family, Rashed recorded a video of himself on August 31 in which he alleged that he was being harassed by a financier identified as Zaker.

Though the victim had reportedly repaid the amount borrowed from him, Zaker was allegedly demanding another Rs 5 lakh.

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In the video, Rashed addressed Zaker and said, “I had informed you that I am going through a difficult time and promised to repay the loan in instalments. However, you harassed me and kept asking for money. I am dying by suicide now.”

Soon after recording the video, Rashed reportedly jumped into the Jalpally lake within the Pahadi Shareef police station limits. The family informed the police, after which the NDRF was alerted to search for the body. As it was nighttime, the search could not immediately recover the body.

The body surfaced after remaining submerged for three days and was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

The family has pointed out that while Rashed’s death was being attributed to financial difficulties arising from a loan taken from Muthoot Finance, his video specifically named Zaker, alleging harassment.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Pahadi Shareef police said, “The incident occurred on August 31, and a missing person’s complaint was filed with the Shahali Banda Police Station. However, the body surfaced from the Jalpally lake in Pahadi Shareef Police limits on Thursday.”

A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

MBT seeks a fair probe

Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan has urged the Hyderabad police to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into Rashed’s death.

Amjed Ullah Khan visited the Osmania General Hospital mortuary and met Rashed’s wife, Qaiser Sultana. He assured the family that he would take up the matter with the police and seek appropriate action.

Khan questioned the delay in taking action against Zaker and urged the police to preserve and examine the video as crucial evidence. He also sought verification of the financial transactions, call records, and statements of persons connected with the case.

Appealing to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, the MBT party spokesperson sought his personal intervention and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to Rashed’s death. He also sought action against the Pahadi Shareef Inspector if any deliberate or negligent delay in the investigation was established.

“The family deserves justice, and the truth must come out. If the deceased has specifically named a person in his final self-recorded video, the police cannot simply ignore that evidence,” Amjedullah Khan said.

Police are expected to examine the video and other available evidence to establish the circumstances that led to the death.