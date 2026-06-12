Man dies by suicide with his two children in Nizam Sagar

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man and his two children have reportedly died by suicide after jumping into the Nizam Sagar project on Thursday, June 11, in Kamareddy.

The man, identified as Krishna, a resident of Nizampet in Sangareddy, was visiting his parents for the holidays. On Thursday morning, June 11, he went with his nine-year-old son, Rakshith, and his six-year-old daughter, Ananya, to the reservoir on a two-wheeler under the pretext of a ride.

According to local reports, they entered the waters together. Krishna allegedly took the drastic step after a domestic dispute with his wife.

The deceased had sent photographs of the children having lunch under a tree, playing by the shore, and selfies to his wife and other family members.

Along with the pictures, Krishna allegedly made a video call to his family to inform them that he had already killed his two children. He jumped into the reservoir after sharing the location with his family.

His wife and relatives rushed to the Nizam Sagar project to search the shores. Near the water, they discovered a slipper, the motorcycle the three had ridden, and other personal belongings.

Authorities launched a search for them in the water body after the family called the police. All three bodies have been recovered from the project.

A case has been registered, and the police have started an investigation.