Man dies due to police brutality in Telangana’s Suryapet, police deny

Hyderabad: A man from Telangana’s Suryapet district allegedly died due to police brutality on Sunday, November 16 undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Karla Rajesh, a native of Kodad, Suryapet. According to reports, Rajesh had applied for the chief minister’s relief fund for covering hospital expenses due to health issues.

However, the CMRF cheque worth Rs 1 lakh was reportedly forged and diverted to a person identified as Chedapangu Naresh. When Rajesh approached the Kodad police regarding the issue. The police took him in custody.

The police produced the injured Rajesh before the magistrate and transferred him to Huzurnagar Sub-Jail for remand purposes.

Police deny brutality

The Kodad police denied the reports of Rajesh being subjected to physical torture adding that the man suffered from a cardiac arrest. Speaking to Siasat.com Kodad circle inspector Pratap said, “Rajesh was sent to judicial remand to Huzurnagar sub jail on November 10. On November 15, Rajesh had chest pain and was shifted to Huzurnagar Government Hospital.”

The CI further stated that Rajesh received treatment at the Huzurnagar government hospital from 3:00 to 4:00 PM on November 15. After the treatment, Rajesh was shifted to the Huzurnagar subjail.

“However, Rajesh suffered a stoke at 6 PM on November 15, he was taken to Huzurnagar hospital, and the hospital authorities referred him government hospital in Suryapet. After an hour long treatment, Rajesh was referred to Gandhi Hospital.”

The police said that on Sunday, Rajesh’s parents accompanied him to Gandhi Hospital, where the man was treated for cardiac arrest. The CI said that the man died while undergoing treatment.

He further said that the police has demanded the Gandhi Hospital to depute three doctors from Hyderabad, to conduct an autopsy on Rajesh to prove that there was no police brutality.

Police say Rajesh misused CMRF checque

Pratap said, “Rajesh had misused the CMRF cheque issued for another person in 2022. The accused deposited the cheque in his own account with assistance from two of his accomplices.”

Rajesh is one of the three persons arrested for misusing the CMRF cheques worth Rs 1 lakh. The CI reiterated that the deceased did not die due to police brutality. “Rajesh belongs to the schedule caste community and hence there are reports of police brutality, There are no external injuries on the body,” he added.

The superintendent of Gandhi hospital refused to share details regarding Rajesh.