Man dies in accident in Telangana’s Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A man died in an accident in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Thursday, January 2. The accident was caused by a collision between a bike and a truck.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Shanta Kumar, a native of Karnataka who was employed at a company in Hyderabad’s Gachchibowli area. Kumar was informed of an emergency in his family, he borrowed the bike from his friend and was heading to Karnataka.

Also Read Telangana: Vikarabad sees large rally over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

The accident occurred in Pargi, Vikarabad when a lorry hit Kumar’s bike near a plaza. Following the collision, Kumar fell from the bike and died on the spot due to grievous injuries.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Pargi police said, ” A case of death due to negligent driving has been registered under section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita has been registered and the investigation is underway.”