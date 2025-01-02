Man dies in accident in Telangana’s Vikarabad

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man died in an accident in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Thursday, January 2. The accident was caused by a collision between a bike and a truck.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Shanta Kumar, a native of Karnataka who was employed at a company in Hyderabad’s Gachchibowli area. Kumar was informed of an emergency in his family, he borrowed the bike from his friend and was heading to Karnataka.

The accident occurred in Pargi, Vikarabad when a lorry hit Kumar’s bike near a plaza. Following the collision, Kumar fell from the bike and died on the spot due to grievous injuries.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Pargi police said, ” A case of death due to negligent driving has been registered under section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita has been registered and the investigation is underway.”

