Telangana: Vikarabad sees large rally over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

Hyderabad: A large rally was held in Vikarabad town on Wednesday by Hindu organizations to protest the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

The rally began at the Hanuman temple in Vikarabad and will move around the town. Local Hindu organizations called for the rally, and a large number of people attended the protest.

Participants wore black badges to express their protest against the “persecution” of minorities by the current government.

A significant number of women participated in the rally.

In Hyderabad, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee organized a protest at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park. Several leaders from right-wing parties attended the protest program.