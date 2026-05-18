Man drowns in Moinabad farmhouse swimming pool during weekend party

Hyderabad: A young man lost his life under suspicious circumstances after drowning in a swimming pool at a farmhouse in Moinabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad in Rangareddy district, turning a weekend celebration into a tragedy.

According to local news reports, the incident occurred during a private party at the farmhouse, where the deceased had come along with a group of friends. At some point during the gathering, the young man ended up in the swimming pool and drowned. The exact sequence of events leading to his death remains unclear, and the circumstances have raised serious questions among both the family and investigators.

Moinabad police rushed to the spot after receiving information and began collecting details. However, their decision to shift the body to Osmania Hospital for postmortem before the deceased’s parents could reach the farmhouse has triggered sharp anger among family members and relatives, who have demanded an explanation for why the police acted without waiting for them or informing them in time.

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A case has been registered, and investigators are pursuing the matter from multiple angles. Police are separately questioning the friends who attended the party and the farmhouse staff to establish a clear picture of what happened at the pool. CCTV footage from the farmhouse and its surroundings has been seized and sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

Authorities said the postmortem report will be the key to determining whether the death was an accident or involved foul play, and that no conclusions can be drawn until those findings are available.