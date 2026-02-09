Man dupes childless couple posing as Unani doctor, escapes with gold

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th February 2026 10:30 pm IST

Hyderabad: A childless couple was allegedly duped by a man posing as a Unani doctor in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday, February 9.

According to police, the accused approached Praneeth and his wife, claiming to be a Unani doctor from Kerala and promised them he could help them conceive through traditional treatment. He allegedly gave them oil and assured results within 40 days.

The accused told Praneeth to direct his wife to remove her gold ornaments, take a bath and apply the oil. While she went to bathe, the accused allegedly picked up the jewellery and fled the house.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

The couple are residents of Gandhinagar in Bhoodan Pochampally city.

