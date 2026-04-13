Man fakes govt job in Hyderabad, demands Rs 1.5 cr dowry, arrested

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly faking a central government job in Hyderabad to extort a massive dowry in a matrimonial fraud case.

The suspect, named Panasa Madhu Goud, belongs to Cheruvupalli village, Nalgonda district, and resided in the Alkapuri locality in Hyderabad, in search of employment. After being unable to find any, he forged a certificate stating that he was a grade-3 employee of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), based at Charlapalli.

Through the false certificate, he convinced a family from Nalgonda district to marry off their daughter to him. He initially asked for Rs 2 crore as dowry, which he reduced later to Rs 1.5 crore. Following this, the family arranged for an engagement.

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However, suspicion arose when he allegedly behaved inappropriately after inviting the woman home under the pretext of a pre-wedding shoot. After conducting an inquiry, the family learned of the man’s fraud and discovered that he had forged employment documents to mislead them.

Based on the complaint of the victim, the police filed a case, took the accused into custody and initiated further investigation.