Man posing as CSR executive dupes Hyderabad firm of Rs 4 crore

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based construction firm was allegedly duped out of Rs 4 crore by a man posing as the corporate social responsibility executive for Infosys Technologies in Bengaluru.

A complaint regarding this matter was submitted to the Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad, local reports stated.

The complainant, Mohd Khaja Naseeruddin, a representative of the construction firm, first met the accused, Gagan Deep N, at the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) office.

There, the accused claimed to have links with Karnataka ministers and said that Infosys had undertaken infrastructure development for new school buildings in rural Karnataka.

He offered Naseeruddin a Rs 150 crore contract for the project and arranged a field visit to nearly 30 government schools in Karnataka in May 2025.

Also Read Folk singer Mangli booked for Rs 10 crore investment scam, threats

Naseeruddin accepted the deal and remitted Rs 3 crore as Earnest Money Deposit (EMD). In June 2025, he attended a meeting with Karnataka government representatives arranged by Gagan Deep, where the project value was increased to Rs 625 crore, citing the inclusion of smart classroom screens in 137 schools.

The accused demanded an additional Rs 9.5 crore towards EMD. The complainant’s firm transferred Rs 1 crore between October and November 2025 to bank accounts provided by Gagan Deep.

However, the scam came to light on April 3, when Naseeruddin came across a news report saying Gagan Deep had been booked for alleged impersonation and Rs 6 crore financial fraud in Bengaluru.

Based on this, Naseeruddin approached the police and registered a complaint.

According to a report in the Times of India, Gagan Deep has already been arrested by the Bengaluru police, and CCS police will soon seek his custody on a transit warrant.