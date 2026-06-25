Man finds lizard in vada, chutney at Warangal tiffin centre

Following the incident in Kashibugga area, the customer took to social media and demanded food safety checks on the tiffin centre.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Lizard remains on a dark surface, with some parts broken or eaten.
Lizard found in the chutney in Warangal

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man found a lizard while having breakfast at a tiffin centre in Warangal on Thursday, June 25.

Following the incident in the Kashibugga area, the customer took to social media to demand food safety checks at the tiffin centre. “I was having breakfast just now and found a lizard’s head in the vada and the rest of its body in the chutney,” he said.

The customer said that there is no food safety in Warangal and urged the authorities to conduct safety checks on all eateries. When the customer confronted the owners, they denied putting the lizard in the food. “I don’t know where it came from,” said the owner.

Subhan Bakery

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