Water Board's managing director Ashok Reddy spotted the man washing a G Wagon and expressed his anger over the misuse of drinking water.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 25th November 2025 7:58 pm IST
Man fined Rs 10K for washing car with drinking water in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A man was fined Rs 10,000 for washing a car with drinking water supplied by the Water Board on Banjara Hills Road No. 12.

According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), the board’s Managing Director Ashok Reddy, while passing from the area on Tuesday, spotted the man washing a G Wagon and expressed his anger over the misuse of drinking water.

He proceeded to issue a notice to the individual and instructed the concerned manager to impose a fine.

This is far from an isolated incident, as another resident of Banjara Hills Road No. 12 was fined Rs 10,000 on September 4 after officials noticed him washing his vehicles with drinking water. Then, just a few days later, on September 18, another resident of the same locality was fined Rs 5,000 for allowing his overhead tank to overflow.

The MD has warned against the misuse of water supplied by the HMWSSB and stated that appropriate action will be taken if anyone is found engaging in such activities.


