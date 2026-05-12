Man found hanging from tree in Thane

The police later shifted the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th May 2026 2:07 pm IST
Suicide noose
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Thane: A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Tuesday, May 12, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Praveen Wankhede, was found hanging from a tree in Shivai Nagar in the morning, Thane’s regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Fire authorities informed the disaster management cell about the incident at 8.42 am, he said.

Subhan Bakery

The police later shifted the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

An official from Vartak Nagar police said they registered a case of accidental death and were investigating it.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th May 2026 2:07 pm IST

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