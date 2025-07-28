Man from Bihar dies in accident in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: A man died in a accident at Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla on Sunday, July 27. The victim was on a bike with two other friends when they hit a DCM from behind.

The deceased, identified as Shivam Kumar, a native of Bihar was heading to IDPL with his friends Suraj and Golu Kumar.

According to Jeedimetla police Suraj was driving while Golu Kumar, Shiva Kumar were seated pillion. On the way, Suraj rammed into a DCM. Shivam Kumar sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

In a similar incident in June, a man identified as an 18-year-old Vinay Kumar died in an accident near Hanuman Temple in Jeedimetla. His friend Vishnu was grievously injured. Vinay, a local from Suraram, had recently passed his Intermediate First Year exams and had joined a private company in a part-time capacity to support his family. Both the youngsters had left home for a joyride on Sunday, Vinay’s only day off.

The trip suddenly turned into tragedy when a rashly driven truck collided with their scooter near the Hanuman Temple. Both were thrown off the vehicle by the impact, and Vinay was caught under the truck.