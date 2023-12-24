Man from Noida arrested in Hyderabad for job fraud

Vijaykant, 34, a fake job call center operator from Uttar Pradesh's Noida was found involved in job fraud.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested a person from Uttar Pradesh for cheating a woman to the tune of Rs 2.20 lakh with the promise of providing a job in the Airport Authority of India.

Police seized six laptops, 23 mobile phones, eight cheque books, six bank cards and 80 SIM cards from the accused.

Police made the arrest while acting on a complaint received from a victim stating that accused persons called her offering a job in the Airport Authority of India and in name of registration fees, account opening fees, uniform fees, offer letter fees made her to transfer Rs 2,20,327 to the bank accounts furnished by them.

According to A.V. Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crimes and SIT, the cyber fraudster used to take phone numbers of victims from official job sites and gave them to telecallers to send them messages over phone and call them, when the victim responded, the accused would contact the victim. He would take fake interviews and send them fake offer letters to gain trust and make them transfer amounts. After the transfer of the amount, the accused did not respond to calls from the victims.

