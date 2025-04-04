Man gets 10 yrs in jail for raping minor in Pahadisharif

The court also imposed a Rs 15,00 fine on the accused

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 4th April 2025 7:01 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old auto driver has been sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his friend’s minor daughter in Pahadisharif.

The convict, Syed Haji Ali, a resident of Shaheen Nagar in Balapur, was found guilty under IPC Sections 420, 363, 376 and Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act. The incident occurred in 2021 when the victim’s father, unwell at the time, had entrusted his daughter to Ali’s care for a few days.

During this period, the accused behaved inappropriately and sexually assaulted her.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under and the trial was conducted at the Fast Track Special Court for POCSO cases in the Rangareddy district.

The court found the accused guilty and imposed a Rs 15,00 fine while providing compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.

