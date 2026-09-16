Man gets 15 days jail for assaulting home guard on traffic duty

Hyderabad: A Nampally court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 15 days’ simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3,050 for assaulting a home guard on traffic duty, a day after the incident, in the second such case reported in the city this month.

Pallapu Srinivas, a labourer from Jiyaguda, was convicted by the IV Special Judicial Magistrate P Savithri Devi at the Manoranjan Complex, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally, on Wednesday, September 16.

Assault during traffic duty

According to the police, home guard M Bhaskar was deployed on traffic regulation duty near Nehru School under the Kulsumpura Police Station limits on Tuesday, September 15, when Srinivas bypassed a road diversion in place at the spot.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

When intercepted and questioned, he allegedly picked an unprovoked argument, abused the home guard and assaulted him, the police said.

Kulsumpura Police registered an e-petty case the same day on a complaint from the home guard and the matter was placed for trial the following day. Srinivas was convicted under Section 70(b) of the City Police Act and Sections 292, 221 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read Man held for assaulting Hyderabad traffic police officer

Second case this month

The conviction comes days after a similar incident in the Nampally Police Station limits. On September 7, home guard K Ravinder was recording traffic violations at Taj Island Junction when he photographed a man riding towards Nampally T-Junction with his wife, both without helmets.

The rider, Mohammed Rizwan, allegedly made a U-turn on noticing the home guard and abused him, with his wife also abusing Ravinder and recording the exchange, according to Nampally Police. Rizwan was arrested the following day.

Home guards form a substantial part of the personnel deployed at traffic junctions and checkpoints across Hyderabad, handling diversions and violation checks alongside regular police.

Police cautioned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone obstructing personnel on duty or resorting to physical assault.