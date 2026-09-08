Man held for assaulting Hyderabad traffic police officer

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Nampally police on Tuesday, September 8, for allegedly assaulting an on-duty traffic police officer on Monday, September 7.

Home Guard K. Ravinder was deployed at Taj Island Junction and was recording traffic violations. The incident occurred at 3.30 pm when Ravinder noticed that the accused, Mohammed Rizwan, along with his wife, was riding from Gandhi Bhavan towards Nampally T-Junction without wearing a helmet.

To document the violation, Ravinder took a photo of Rizwan. Upon noticing the policeman, the accused allegedly made a U-turn and abused the police officer. According to the Nampally police, Rizwan’s wife also abused Ravinder and recorded the incident.

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Based on Ravinder’s complaint, the Nampally police registered a case against Rizwan and arrested him under Section 132 (assaulting an on-duty government officer), 221 (obstructing a public servant while they’re doing their duty), and 352, read with Section 3(5) (common intention to insult someone) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 194-D, read with Section 184, (riding a two-wheeler without a helmet) of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.