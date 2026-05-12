Businessman, son held for assaulting traffic constable in Hyderabad

The father-son duo abused the officer and punched his face.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th May 2026 9:45 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A 47-year-old businessman and a minor were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Hyderabad Traffic Police Constable while on duty in Hyderabad.

According to a press release by the Goshamahal Police, the incident took place near Labour Adda on Monday, May 11. Ved Prakash Mittal and his son were travelling on a two-wheeler when they entered into an argument with the traffic police constable for creating a nuisance on the road.

The father-son duo abused the officer and punched his face. It is also reported that Prakash allegedly attacked him with a five-litre water can.

Subhan Bakery

They were soon overpowered by locals and other traffic officers on duty and handed over to the Goshamahala Police

While the father has been remanded to judicial custody, his minor son was sent to the Juveline Justice Care.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th May 2026 9:45 pm IST

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