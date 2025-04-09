Man gets 20 year RI for raping minor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A local court in Medchal Malkajgiri on Tuesday, April 9 sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The convict was identified as 64-year-old Bachhan Prasad Shah, a resident of Malkajgiri. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on Shah. The incident occurred in 2021 under Nacharam police limits.

Shah was booked and arrested for wrongful confinement. Additional public prosecutors Upender and Susheela argued the case on behalf of the prosecution. Following the hearing, the court awarded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.