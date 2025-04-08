Cyber fraudsters dupe Hyderabad veterinary doctor of Rs 1.8 lakh

Hyderabad: A city-based veterinary doctor lost Rs 1.8 lakh to cyber fraudsters who posed as army personnel intending to have army canines vaccinated.

Recently, a veterinary doctor, 27, received a call from a person who introduced himself as an army officer claiming that he wanted 90 army canines vaccinated. The fraudster told the doctor that half the payment would be made in advance and the remaining half after the vaccination. He told the doctor that his higher-ups would call him to confirm the vaccination.

A little while later, the doctor received a call from another number, and the callers introduced themselves as army personnel and asked him to join a WhatsApp video call.

During the call, the cyber fraudsters asked the doctor to make a monetary transaction to the account number they provided him with. When the doctor expressed apprehension over why they were asking him to pay instead of paying him for the vaccination service, the fraudsters told him that there was a two-way verification involved, and the amount wouldn’t be debited from his account.

When the doctor obliged, within no time, Rs 1,79,998 was debited from his account. After realising that he had been taken for a ride, the doctor filed a complaint with the cybercrime police.

The police informed him about similar instances of fraud where scammers posed as army officers to perpetrate the crime.