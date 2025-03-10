Man gets 3 yr jail for harassing, threatening former colleague

Krishna was stalking her, pressuring her to marry him and continued to harass her even after being arrested and released from jail.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th March 2025 1:08 pm IST
Man gets 3 yr jail for harassing, threatening former colleague
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A man was on Sunday, March 9, sentenced to 3 year imprisonment for allegedly harassing and threatening his former colleague.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The convict was identified as 29-year-old Krishna, a private company employee, for harassing his female colleague, threatening her and using casteist slurs against her.

Krishna charged with stalking, criminal intimidation and insulting a woman’s modesty under the IPC, and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The victim had filed a complaint against Krishna in February. The two had worked together, but the victim had quit her job after marriage.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Hyderabad: Tension at Kalapather in Old City after cops thrash youth

According to the complaint, Krishna was stalking her, pressuring her to marry him and continued to harass her even after being arrested and released from jail.

He called her, used abusive language and threatened her to leave her husband. In July 2023, he circulated a letter with offensive remarks and a photocopy of her image in her village.

Following an investigation, the Maheshwaram police booked a case against Krishna. Public prosecutor Gongura Bhadradri presented the case before the court.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th March 2025 1:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button