Man gets 3 yr jail for harassing, threatening former colleague

Hyderabad: A man was on Sunday, March 9, sentenced to 3 year imprisonment for allegedly harassing and threatening his former colleague.

The convict was identified as 29-year-old Krishna, a private company employee, for harassing his female colleague, threatening her and using casteist slurs against her.

Krishna charged with stalking, criminal intimidation and insulting a woman’s modesty under the IPC, and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The victim had filed a complaint against Krishna in February. The two had worked together, but the victim had quit her job after marriage.

According to the complaint, Krishna was stalking her, pressuring her to marry him and continued to harass her even after being arrested and released from jail.

He called her, used abusive language and threatened her to leave her husband. In July 2023, he circulated a letter with offensive remarks and a photocopy of her image in her village.

Following an investigation, the Maheshwaram police booked a case against Krishna. Public prosecutor Gongura Bhadradri presented the case before the court.