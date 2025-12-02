Man gets 6 years RI for sexually assaulting six-year-old boy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An additional metropolitan sessions court in Nampally sentenced a 38-year-old to six years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy.

Fazal-e-Alam-Kaifi alias Mohammed Fazal alias Mobin was found convicted of sexually assaulting the child in 2022.

Upon noticing her brother missing, the victim’s younger sister found the accused on the terrace committing the act.

A case was registered at the Santoshnagar police station.

The child was referred to Bharosa Center where adequate counselling and emotional support were provided. The victim is currently attending madarsa and participating in cultural activities.