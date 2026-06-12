Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife in UP’s Kushinagar

Kushinagar: A court here on Friday, June 12, sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife with a spade in 2023, a prosecution official said.

Additional Sessions Judge/FTC-I Satyapal Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Sanjay Prasad.

Additional District Government Counsel (Criminal) Krishna Kumar Pandey said the case was related to October 2, 2023, when Godhani Devi, a resident of Bankata village under Kasya police station limits, lodged a complaint alleging that her son Sanjay Prasad had killed his wife, Pramila Devi, by striking her on the head with a spade.

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Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. After completing the probe, a chargesheet was filed against the accused in court.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence and witness testimonies. After examining the material on record, the court found Sanjay Prasad guilty.

In its judgment, the court observed that the accused had fatally assaulted his wife, resulting in her death and adversely affecting the lives of the couple’s children.

The court convicted him for murder and awarded rigorous life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000.