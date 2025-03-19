Man gets life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment and imposed a Rs 50,000 fine for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Mahbubnagar.

According to reports, the crime occurred on December 21, 2020, in Keshavapur village, Koyalakonda mandal. The victim became pregnant, leading her mother to file a complaint. Koyalkonda police registered cases under IPC Section 376 and the POCSO Act, 2012.

Based on the evidence and hearings, the court found the accused guilty. The court also sanctioned Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the victim.