Man gets life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor in Mahbubnagar

The court also sanctioned Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the victim.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment and imposed a Rs 50,000 fine for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Mahbubnagar.

According to reports, the crime occurred on December 21, 2020, in Keshavapur village, Koyalakonda mandal. The victim became pregnant, leading her mother to file a complaint. Koyalkonda police registered cases under IPC Section 376 and the POCSO Act, 2012.

Based on the evidence and hearings, the court found the accused guilty. The court also sanctioned Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the victim.

